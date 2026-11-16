Bessent urges Nvidia to pick outsider as next CEO

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday urged Nvidia’s board to hire an outsider as its next chief executive to replace Jensen Huang, who resigned last week following news of extramarital affairs with an employee and a suspected Chinese spy.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday urged Nvidia’s board to hire an outsider as its next chief executive to replace Jensen Huang, who resigned last week following news of extramarital affairs with an employee and a suspected Chinese spy.
“As the board conducts a search for a new leader, they need to go outside the company,” Bessent said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “They need a dramatic shake-up.”
“As the board conducts a search for a new leader, they need to go outside the company,” Bessent said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “They need a dramatic shake-up.”
Bessent questioned whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China, in contravention of export restrictions.
“What was the culture at Nvidia and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” he said. “I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.”
Amid mounting scandals, longtime Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned under pressure last week. Huang was close with President Trump, and his access to top government officials has come under scrutiny in recent days. Bessent on Sunday tried to distance himself from decisions made at the Commerce Department, led by Howard Lutnick. That agency attempted to stall restrictions on chip exports.
Asked how Singapore-based company Megaspeed was able to send high-end Nvidia chips to China, Bessent said: “I’ll leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department.” Megaspeed’s former managing director until last year was Alice Huang, who was in a romantic relationship with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. Alice Huang is now under scrutiny for possible close ties to Chinese intelligence officials.
Bessent noted “many other departments were pushing” to restrict Megaspeed but “Commerce had the pen” on the U.S. Entity List, which blocks targeted foreign companies from receiving sensitive American technology.
Bessent said the core question for investigators is whether the export-control failures were “a low-level fail, was it in the middle, or was it up in the C-suite? And who knew?” He added that the Singapore shell companies were “obvious” and had been under investigation.
Bessent said Nvidia stopped breaking out Singapore revenue in its financial filings after direct sales to China fell and Singapore billings surged. He cited reports that only 1% of those chips actually stayed in Singapore. Had a bank committed similar compliance lapses, he added, federal regulators would have already forced out its executives.
Bessent also pushed back against proposed Senate legislation to codify Trump’s executive order restricting some high-end chip exports, saying, “We have all the rules we need. We just need them enforced.”
Write to Jack Morphet at jack.morphet@wsj.com