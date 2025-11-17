Beware the scorching gold rally
Only one explanation for the surge makes sense. It will not reassure investors
THE JARGON of gold trading echoes that of poker. “Strong hands" are investors loyal to the metal no matter the price. “Weak hands" are flaky punters who fold at the first sign of trouble. Bullish investors win when they convince others of their story for why the price is rising, which boils down to why, this time, strong hands outnumber weak ones. Their bluff is called when the market softens. If the price does not rebound, their story collapses. If it does, it gains credence.