Beware the scorching gold rally

Perhaps institutional investors are seeking refuge in gold since they fear a crisis is near. This year President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his stand-off with China have threatened trade chaos. Wars in Europe and the Middle East might have spiralled out of control. America has experienced its longest-ever government shutdown. Fears are mounting that an AI-stock crash could bring down the real economy. But it is tricky to reconcile these on-again, off-again shocks with the almost linear climb of the gold price. The metal was already hot early this year, when warnings of an AI bubble were less audible. Mr Trump’s trade deals, his truce with China, peace in the Middle East—none has had much impact on its price. After America’s shutdown came to an end on November 12th, stockmarkets rose then slumped, but that was because the odds of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve fell as well. Gold’s rebound accelerated.