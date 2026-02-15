Bezos vs. Musk: The new billionaire battle for the Moon

But Musk’s position appears to have changed as SpaceX prepares to go public later this year and as Washington politics have shifted toward returning astronauts to the moon by 2028. Musk needs a business case for why public investors, who tend to look at things on a quarter-by-quarter basis, will be excited for a company that has yet to demonstrate it can send a rocket to the red planet. It isn’t clear what the price/earnings ratio will be for creating a real-life Terminus, which could take decades at best.