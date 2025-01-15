Biden administration taking Cuba off terrorism list in deal to free political prisoners
Vera Bergengruen , Jose De Cordoba , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Jan 2025, 07:02 AM IST
SummaryThe action is part of a deal worked out with help from the Catholic Church to free political prisoners on the island.
The U.S. Embassy in Havana. Cuba, which is in the throes of an economic crisis, has been enduring blackouts and scarcity of food and medicine.
