Biden buys campaign more time but pays a steep price
Ken Thomas , Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Jul 2024, 03:06 PM IST
SummaryThe president’s standing has weakened even as he has held on as the expected Democratic nominee.
WASHINGTON—President Biden has long held a Harry Houdini-like ability to escape political jeopardy. But even as he clings to his re-election bid, the president is now a severely wounded candidate leading a divided party.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less