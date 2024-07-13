Biden buys campaign more time but pays a steep price

At every campaign appearance since the debate, Biden has been adamant that he is determined to run for re-election—at one point telling ABC News that only the “Lord almighty" could tell him to drop out of the race. But during Thursday’s news conference, he appeared to open the door slightly, telling a questioner that he would only reconsider if his staff told him “there is no way you can win," adding, “No one’s saying that. No poll says that."