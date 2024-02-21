Biden faces stark choice over increasingly bold Houthi attacks
Dion Nissenbaum , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST
SummaryPersistent Houthi strikes are raising new questions for the Biden administration about how to halt the attacks and prevent the continuing war in Gaza from fueling a more destabilizing regional conflict.
A cargo ship is at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden after being hit by Yemen-based Houthis in the most significant strike since the Iran-backed group started launching attacks last fall in a crucial shipping lane to disrupt global commerce.
