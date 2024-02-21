Biden faces stark choice over increasingly bold Houthi attacks

On Tuesday, the Houthis claimed another string of attacks, including drone strikes on American warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, and launches of naval missiles at what it said was an Israeli vessel as well as targets in Southern Israel. The operations were in response to “aggression and siege [on the Palestinians] and in response to the American-British aggression against our country," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare’e said in a statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel.