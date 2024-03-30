Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela
Kejal Vyas , Patricia Garip , Juan Forero , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Mar 2024, 03:47 PM IST
SummaryNicolás Maduro of Venezuela has barred presidential candidates, but U.S. officials worry that new penalties would raise gas prices in a U.S. election year
The Biden administration is leaning away from reimposing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry despite President Nicolás Maduro’s barring of the leading opposition candidates from participating in July elections, said three people familiar with the matter.
