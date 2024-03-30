Biden is unlikely to reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela

In October 2023, after secret talks between U.S. and Venezuelan officials in Qatar, the Biden administration issued a six-month general license, which expires April 18, allowing oil companies to work in Venezuela. The license expanded an easing of sanctions that since late 2022 had been mostly limited to Chevron, the largest private company with assets in Venezuela. In exchange, Maduro’s regime pledged to work toward free and fair elections this year and agreed to receive Venezuelan deportees as the U.S. grapples with record migration.