Biden, Netanyahu set to talk as Gaza aid-worker deaths add to pressure on Israel

President Biden is set to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday as pressure mounts on Israel over the killing of aid workers in Gaza, with World Central Kitchen calling for an independent investigation into the strikes that left seven of its staff dead earlier this week.

Israel has apologized for the incident, saying its forces misidentified vehicles carrying the aid workers as hostile targets and struck them. The killings prompted questions about the effectiveness of the mechanism used by the Israeli military to keep humanitarian workers out of harm’s way on the battlefield. In response to the incident, the Israeli military said it was changing the way it coordinated with aid groups on the ground.

President Biden has sharply condemned the strikes on World Central Kitchen, a Washington, D.C.-based charity, and urged Israel to complete its probe quickly. The president has repeatedly criticized Israel for not doing enough to ensure the safety of civilians in Gaza, including humanitarian workers who are providing lifesaving aid to the local population.

Israeli authorities are carrying out an investigation into what went wrong. José Andrés, the founder of the charity, has called for more. Andrés said he asked the governments of Australia, Canada, the U.S., Poland and the U.K. to join his organization in demanding a third-party investigation into whether the attacks violated international law.

“An independent investigation is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers," he said on Thursday.

Andrés said he asked the Israeli government to preserve all communications and documents relevant to the strikes to assist in the investigation. When asked whether Israel would cooperate with such an investigation, a senior Israeli government official said Israeli authorities are conducting their own, thorough investigation and that they would make the findings public.

The strikes resulted in the first known deaths of foreign aid workers in Gaza since the start of the war. As well as a Palestinian, the victims were a Pole, an Australian, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen and three British security advisers. Their deaths were condemned by Western leaders who voiced frustration with Israel’s inability to contain the civilian toll of its war against Hamas.

Separately, in a sign that Israel is bracing for an Iranian response to the assassination of senior Iranian military officials in Damascus on Monday, Israel’s military said this week it was calling up reservists to bolster air defenses and on Thursday announced it was pausing leave for all combat soldiers.

In his call with Netanyahu, Biden is expected to discuss the strikes on the World Central Kitchen convoy and the war in Gaza more broadly, U.S. officials said.

The World Central Kitchen incident has added to questions about Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza—and how an operation in the southern city of Rafah could play out. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin late Wednesday addressed that issue with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

“This tragedy reinforced the expressed concern over a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, specifically focusing on the need to ensure the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and the flow of humanitarian aid," Austin said, according to a U.S. readout of the meeting.

Israel’s planned ground offensive in Rafah, a town on the southern border with Egypt where more than one million Palestinians are sheltering, is a significant point of tension between the U.S. and Israel. Israel considers Rafah the last major bastion of Hamas in Gaza, and believes clearing it is essential to achieving its goal of defeating the militants.

But the U.S., along with its Western allies and aid groups, warns that a military operation in Rafah could have devastating consequences for the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. More than half of the population is estimated to be sheltering in Rafah after escaping the fighting further north. Rafah is also the hub of the humanitarian operations for the whole of the strip: Food and other essential items enter through Rafah, and it is there that United Nations agencies and aid groups are now based.

World Central Kitchen, like other aid groups working in Gaza, seeks security guarantees from all parties to the conflict. The aid groups share the locations of their guesthouses and other facilities with the Israeli military, and coordinate their movements with them through Cogat, the military’s civil administration body.

The Israeli military said after the incident on Monday that it was taking over direct coordination with international aid organizations from Cogat.

Since the start of the war, more than 33,000 people have been killed in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, Palestinian health authorities said Thursday. Around 1,200 Israelis were killed and 240 people kidnapped in the Hamas-led assaults that triggered the war on Oct. 7. Some 130 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, some of whom have died.

The fallout from the strikes is hindering the humanitarian response in Gaza, where the majority of its 2.2 million people are desperately hungry, displaced and without access to medical care. World Central Kitchen, one of the main providers of food to Gazans, suspended its operations in the enclave following the attacks. Other aid groups have also paused their work there.

Anat Peled and Dov Lieber contributed to this article.

Write to Margherita Stancati at margherita.stancati@wsj.com