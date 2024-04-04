Biden, Netanyahu set to talk as Gaza aid-worker deaths add to pressure on Israel

But the U.S., along with its Western allies and aid groups, warns that a military operation in Rafah could have devastating consequences for the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. More than half of the population is estimated to be sheltering in Rafah after escaping the fighting further north. Rafah is also the hub of the humanitarian operations for the whole of the strip: Food and other essential items enter through Rafah, and it is there that United Nations agencies and aid groups are now based.