Big banks are on the hunt to grow their loan books and are turning back to an area they had shunned not that long ago.
Big banks are wading back into commercial real-estate lending
SummaryLenders had shunned the category just a few years ago, with investors and analysts warning of a wave of defaults.
Big banks are on the hunt to grow their loan books and are turning back to an area they had shunned not that long ago.
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