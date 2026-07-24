Big banks are wading back into commercial real-estate lending

Big banks are on the hunt to grow their loan books and are turning back to an area they had shunned not that long ago.
Big banks are on the hunt to grow their loan books and are turning back to an area they had shunned not that long ago.
Just a few years ago, banks couldn’t get away from commercial real-estate loans fast enough, fearing potential losses as office vacancy rates remained elevated after the pandemic.
Just a few years ago, banks couldn’t get away from commercial real-estate loans fast enough, fearing potential losses as office vacancy rates remained elevated after the pandemic.
Now, they are wading back in with a focus on big growth areas like multifamily housing and industrial real estate, which is being fueled by a boom in big data-center projects. They are doing so with tighter lending standards, they say, while still working through some troubled loans stemming from continued distress in some office markets.
Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp’s commercial real-estate loan balances were each up over 8% in the second quarter from a year ago. Truist Financial’s loans were up by about 25%, and PNC Financial Services Group’s were up 15%.