Big banks warm to crypto. Here are the latest moves from Citi, Morgan Stanley.
Summary
Citigroup is working on plans to custody digital assets, while Morgan Stanley advisors can now pitch crypto to all clients.
Cryptocurrencies began as a rebellion against the centralized banking system. They continue to go mainstream, however, as large banks including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley increasingly embrace them.
