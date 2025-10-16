Big banks warm to crypto. Here are the latest moves from Citi, Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley is also modifying its stance on cryptocurrencies. Starting Wednesday, the bank will allow its financial advisors to recommend crypto funds to any of their clients, according to a person familiar with the situation. In the past, only clients with aggressive risk tolerances and a minimum of $1.5 million in assets were eligible. Clients will also be permitted to put crypto funds in any of their accounts, including retirement accounts. Previously, they could hold them only in taxable brokerage accounts. CNBC earlier reported on the changes.