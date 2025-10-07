Big banks woo Trump for roles on blockbuster IPO

Goldman Sachs Chief David Solomon was at the White House this summer pitching President Trump on why his bank should lead a huge coming deal: the initial public offering of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Midway through the presentation, Trump invited in a group of athletes from his council on sports and fitness. Solomon continued speaking as former professional wrestler Paul “Triple H" Levesque and golfer Bryson DeChambeau looked on.

It was a surreal meeting befitting what is perhaps the strangest IPO “bake-off" ever.

All of the major banks have been scrambling to land key roles on what could be one of the largest stock offerings in history. In doing so, the banks are wrestling with a host of novel issues, thanks to the unpredictability of Trump and the complicated nature of taking government-backed entities public. The winners stand to earn not only hefty fees but bragging rights for having worked on a deal that could reap the government billions of dollars.

“Everyone wants to be on this," one top bank executive said.

The CEOs of the country’s six largest banks—Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo—have all made pilgrimages to the White House. They have courted Trump and others involved, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Federal Housing Finance Agency Chief Bill Pulte and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trump officials have also fielded calls from smaller investment banks, too.

Some of the bankers say their strategy has been to humor the administration’s big aspirations for the offering and highlight how they would structure it to make it a slam-dunk for investors, the government and the American public.

Trump officials have been envisioning IPOs that value the combined firms at roughly $500 billion and raise roughly $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. While Fannie and Freddie could have separate offerings, if they raise that amount together, they would eclipse the Saudi Arabia Aramco IPO as the largest offering ever.

(At least one bank displeased some administration officials when it suggested that the firms should be valued below $500 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.)

In drafting their pitches, bankers have to contend with the vital role Fannie and Freddie play in the U.S. economy. The two firms, which have been under government conservatorship since being bailed out in 2008, together implicitly back nearly half of mortgages. Some industry players worry that poorly conceived IPOs could send mortgage rates up, which Bessent has stressed needs to be avoided.

The bankers have also been watching their every move, knowing Trump could punish their banks for any perceived slight against him, banking lobbyists said. Solomon and his team laid low after Trump called for the bank’s top economist to be replaced because of his stance on the impacts of tariffs.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser met with Trump as he was putting the finishing touches on an order targeting banks’ alleged “debanking" of conservatives and some at the bank worried Trump could go off-topic, people familiar with the matter said.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are all expected to land some sort of roles, people familiar with the deal said. But the banks are jockeying for the two lead roles, which come with bigger fees.

Before the government shutdown, the plan was to select the lead banks imminently and kick off the process before the end of the year. But bankers and lawyers are now skeptical of the timeline.

Some say tensions between Bessent and Pulte, who has pushed a more aggressive approach, could delay the process further. But the administration has said everyone is on the same page.

A Treasury spokeswoman said the department is working through a “deliberative process towards giving President Trump options." An FHFA spokesman said Pulte, Bessent and Lutnick are all working together on the process.

‘The Great American Mortgage Corporation’

The bailout of the firms gave the Treasury Department warrants to purchase about 80% of their common stock, as well as senior preferred shares. Other investors own junior preferred shares and common stock. Many, including billionaire Bill Ackman’s investment firm, have been betting for years on a change in the entities’ ownership structures.

Trump and his allies have long argued that the government should effectively sell some of its holdings in Fannie and Freddie in a public offering to raise money. But major questions remain up for debate.

Bankers have tried to address many in their pitches: Will Fannie and Freddie remain under government conservatorship? How will the government treat the Treasury Department’s stake compared with those held by speculative investors? How should an offering be structured to prevent a negative impact on mortgage rates? Will there be enough investor demand for such a massive offering and how big of a role might foreign sovereign-wealth funds play?

Pulte has indicated that Fannie and Freddie will likely remain under government control. But some bankers worry investors might not want to own shares of firms under the thumb of whichever political party is in charge and suggested limiting the government’s power, some of the people said. At least one bank planned to propose giving investors the option to sell back shares if the firms aren’t removed from conservatorship by a certain time.

At least one bank suggested that the government issue shares in the IPOs that get preference over the Treasury Department’s senior preferred shares to mitigate investors’ risk, people familiar with the matter said.

Banks have also been trying to game out who has been pitching what. When Trump shared on social media what appeared to be an AI-generated image of himself ringing the New York Stock Exchange bell for the IPO of the “Great American Mortgage Corporation," bankers chattered among themselves trying to figure out if he had lifted it from one of their decks.

It turns out the image came from Pulte, a person familiar with the matter said.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com, Gina Heeb at gina.heeb@wsj.com and AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com