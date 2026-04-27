The creator economy is earning a rising share of consumers’ attention, but its growth is making the terrain more complicated both for brands and for creators seeking sponsors.
Big Brands Boost Creator Spending, but Smaller Firms Dominate the Deals
SummaryMany creators with millions of views and followers still see no love from major advertisers.
The creator economy is earning a rising share of consumers’ attention, but its growth is making the terrain more complicated both for brands and for creators seeking sponsors.
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