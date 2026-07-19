Big food is running out of moves with shoppers and investors

America’s biggest food companies have tried everything to win shoppers back. They’ve cut prices, ramped up marketing and added protein to everything from Cheerios to Goldfish.
It hasn’t worked.
Profits are falling at flagship names such as General Mills and Kraft Heinz as consumers turn away from their legacy products. Management mostly blames a strained consumer and insists conditions will improve. The market has reached a harsher verdict: These businesses are shrinking and don’t know how to stop.
Big Food stocks are now trading at their widest discount to the market in at least two decades. Dividend yields are unsustainably high.
Investors hunting for bargains should be careful. These stocks are like stale food on a grocery shelf with a big discount sticker: cheap for a reason. And with the Iran war pushing costs higher, the industry’s problems might get worse.