Big law is being shaken up—and not by AI

Individuals can change more than the bottom line. Many partners point to Scott Barshay’s move from Cravath to Paul Weiss in 2016 as a harbinger of the free-agent era. By all accounts Mr Barshay has kept raking in profits. He has also transformed Paul Weiss, which he now chairs. The New York Times reported this year that he was key to its reaching a deal with Donald Trump’s administration, after Mr Trump signed an executive order targeting the firm in March 2025. Among other things, Paul Weiss agreed to carry out pro bono work for causes approved by the administration. Before the 2024 presidential election, its partners donated more to Kamala Harris than any of their peers did.