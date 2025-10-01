Big oil is getting leaner and leaner
Collin Eaton , Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Oct 2025, 07:11 am IST
Summary
Exxon is the latest large oil company to announce job cuts as the industry continues to adapt to lower oil prices.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Exxon Mobil is slashing 2,000 jobs worldwide, it said Tuesday, the oil industry’s latest mass layoff as companies adapt to anemic oil prices and get more efficient at extracting fossil fuels.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story