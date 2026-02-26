Big Oil has an unusual ask for President Trump: Please stop your battle against offshore wind.
Big Oil is urging Trump to stop battle on offshore wind
SummaryThe president’s assault on wind farms is stalling a legislative push to speed permitting for energy projects.
