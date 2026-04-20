Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other energy companies are speeding up their searches for new oil-and-gas prospects—far away from the perils of the war in the Middle East.
Big oil plows billions into far-flung drilling sites to escape Iran turmoil
SummaryExxon, Chevron and other energy companies are turning to Africa and South America to secure their next generation of prospects.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other energy companies are speeding up their searches for new oil-and-gas prospects—far away from the perils of the war in the Middle East.
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