Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year

Closing the gap with the Europeans could still take years. “It’s like a Formula One team,” says Mr Kefayati. “You do a race, you come back, you evaluate the data, you make hard decisions, you go into another race. It takes so many cycles to get it right.”The bigger immediate threat comes from the large independent trading firms. Having amassed enormous amounts of cash in 2022-23, they have since bought billions of dollars in assets, from LNG terminals to fuel-retail networks. Europe’s majors, meanwhile, have offloaded $77bn in assets since 2019, under pressure to slim portfolios and cut emissions, notes Rystad, a consultancy. As a result, their informational edge is eroding. Private traders can also chase opportunities that, though legal, may be deemed too risky by listed majors, such as those involving countries partly or previously covered by sanctions. When Donald Trump wanted to shift Venezuelan barrels in January, it was Trafigura and Vitol he called. “It was ultra-thick oil that had been sitting there for years, on rotting ships,” says a well-connected financier. “Only they could get it moving.” One defence for the in-house desks is to better use the intelligence they receive. They have invested huge sums on software that suggest trades based on the data at their disposal. Another is to do more “origination”—financing producers in exchange for long-term supply agreements, which brings captive barrels and market intelligence. In January Total struck a deal with Bahrain to jointly trade the output of the country’s sole refinery without owning the asset.