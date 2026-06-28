Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year

Trading used to be the majors’ dirty little secret for topping up returns. It is not little anymore. The volume of hydrocarbons traded by BP, Shell and TotalEnergies—equivalent to 40-50m barrels of oil per day—is five to ten times what they produce. Nor is the contribution to their profitability a rounding error. Our calculations suggest the trio’s trading arms could be on course to boost their average return on capital by nearly a third or more this year.