Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year

Oil majors have two ways to make big money during an energy shock. One is to sell the hydrocarbons they pump and refine themselves. The other is to buy barrels that rival companies produce and flog them to whoever wants them the most. The third Gulf war has now demonstrated just how important the latter has become as a source of profit for the industry—particularly in Europe.
Oil majors have two ways to make big money during an energy shock. One is to sell the hydrocarbons they pump and refine themselves. The other is to buy barrels that rival companies produce and flog them to whoever wants them the most. The third Gulf war has now demonstrated just how important the latter has become as a source of profit for the industry—particularly in Europe.