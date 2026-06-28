Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year

The Economist, Economist
9 min read31 Aug 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year
Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year(HT_PRINT)
Summary

Meet the corporate gamblers who never waste a good energy crisis

Gift this article

Oil majors have two ways to make big money during an energy shock. One is to sell the hydrocarbons they pump and refine themselves. The other is to buy barrels that rival companies produce and flog them to whoever wants them the most. The third Gulf war has now demonstrated just how important the latter has become as a source of profit for the industry—particularly in Europe.

Oil majors have two ways to make big money during an energy shock. One is to sell the hydrocarbons they pump and refine themselves. The other is to buy barrels that rival companies produce and flog them to whoever wants them the most. The third Gulf war has now demonstrated just how important the latter has become as a source of profit for the industry—particularly in Europe.

Big-oil-s-secretive-trading-arms-are-having-an-ext
Big-oil-s-secretive-trading-arms-are-having-an-ext
Big-oil-s-secretive-trading-arms-are-having-an-ext
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalBig oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year

Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year

The Economist, Economist
9 min read31 Aug 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year
Big oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year(HT_PRINT)
Summary

Meet the corporate gamblers who never waste a good energy crisis

Gift this article

Oil majors have two ways to make big money during an energy shock. One is to sell the hydrocarbons they pump and refine themselves. The other is to buy barrels that rival companies produce and flog them to whoever wants them the most. The third Gulf war has now demonstrated just how important the latter has become as a source of profit for the industry—particularly in Europe.

Oil majors have two ways to make big money during an energy shock. One is to sell the hydrocarbons they pump and refine themselves. The other is to buy barrels that rival companies produce and flog them to whoever wants them the most. The third Gulf war has now demonstrated just how important the latter has become as a source of profit for the industry—particularly in Europe.

Big-oil-s-secretive-trading-arms-are-having-an-ext
Big-oil-s-secretive-trading-arms-are-having-an-ext
Big-oil-s-secretive-trading-arms-are-having-an-ext
Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalBig oil’s secretive trading arms are having an extraordinary year
Read Next Story