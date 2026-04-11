Finding innovative ways to treat cancer is Pfizer’s biggest priority so to boost cutting-edge technologies, Pfizer executives went to Shenyang, China. There, last summer, Pfizer paid $1.25 billion to China’s 3SBio for rights to a cancer drug candidate.
Big pharma is turning to China for the newest drug ideas
SummaryChina’s biotechs are faster and have lower costs, and its drug research threatens to soon overtake the West’s
Finding innovative ways to treat cancer is Pfizer’s biggest priority so to boost cutting-edge technologies, Pfizer executives went to Shenyang, China. There, last summer, Pfizer paid $1.25 billion to China’s 3SBio for rights to a cancer drug candidate.
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