Big tech earnings are sending valuations in wildly different directions

Financial markets faced a series of crucial tests last week. The results? Not as clear as investors might hope.
Earnings reports from the country’s largest tech companies sent their stocks flying in different directions, propelling Apple’s shares to their worst day since the tariff turmoil and Microsoft’s to the largest one-day market-cap gain for any U.S. company, ever. A press conference from the new chairman of the Federal Reserve left analysts issuing notes with titles like “Doved and Confused” and “Erm… What?”