Bill Gates will give away $200 billion in the next 20 years. It’s nearly all his wealth.
SummaryThe Microsoft co-founder and his foundation’s board plans to “accelerate its mission” to save and improve lives around the world.
Bill Gates announced on Thursday that he will give away “virtually all his wealth over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world"—an estimated $200 billion—and will close the foundation he co-founded.
