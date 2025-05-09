Bill Gates announced on Thursday that he will give away “virtually all his wealth over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world"—an estimated $200 billion—and will close the foundation he co-founded.

The move accelerates the Gates Foundation’s plans to spend down its endowment, which previously was scheduled to occur within 20 years of Gates’ death. The co-founder of Microsoft, whose total net worth was $168 billion as of May 7, according to Bloomberg, is 69 years old.

The decision comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has decimated funding for global health, harming research and aid programs that the Gates foundation has spent decades supporting.

“People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that “he died rich" will not be one of them," Gates wrote on a blog post “There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people."

In the blog post, Gates said he began to rethink the foundation’s decision to sunset several decades after both he and his ex-wife and foundation co-founder Melinda, died. Melinda stepped away from the foundation nearly a year ago.

More recently, Gates said he now believes “we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline, especially if we double down on key investments and provide more certainty to our partners."

The Gates Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Gates noted that the organization has given away more than $100 billion since its founding. That total includes $43 billion from Warren Buffett, “— “the most generous contribution of one philanthropist to another in history," Mark Suzman, the foundation’s CEO, said in a media call on Thursday.

