Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan to win Israeli—and global—hearts and minds
The Economist 7 min read 11 Jan 2026, 02:14 pm IST
Summary
Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is determined to regain his nation’s trust and restore its image abroad
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Binyamin Netanyahu will be leading the Likud Party in a general election for the 12th time this year. He is already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, having spent a total of over 18 years in office. If he wins, he could become the longest-serving leader of any democracy since the second world war.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story