Binyamin Netanyahu’s plan to win Israeli—and global—hearts and minds

Last, Mr Netanyahu believes that he can persuade Western voters that they misunderstand the nature of the struggle Israel is waging. “There is a huge battle today between the forces of civilisation, the forces of modernity," he says. “Very fanatic forces…want to take us back to the early Middle Ages and do so with a violence that is unimaginable. You’ve seen these pictures of people cutting open the chest of an enemy, these Islamists, tearing out the heart. The person is still alive and eating the heart." The reality, he argues, is that “Israel is defending itself, but in so doing, we’re defending Western civilisation."