Bitcoin isn’t just a tech stock on steroids. What really moves it.

It is important to note that during periods of extreme market panic, correlations among risk assets tend to spike. It is prudent to expect the correlation of Bitcoin to stocks to be high during such periods. So although Bitcoin acts as a good diversifier in most market conditions, it probably isn’t the best hedge to protect your portfolio when stock prices tank. History shows that in such panics there are very few true havens beyond cash and short term bonds. Those are the only assets where correlations with stocks have remained low.