Bitcoin surges above $90,000 without stock market’s help. Why that’s big for cryptos.
Summary
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP were jumping Thursday even as the U.S. stock market was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
While the U.S. stock market is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, the cryptocurrency market never stops—trading 24/7. That’s just as well for crypto investors as digital assets are enjoying a significant boost into Thursday.
