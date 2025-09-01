Black Americans are losing jobs in a warning for the economy

Unemployment in the U.S. remains historically low at 4.2%. Yet Black workers are living in a different reality: Unemployment for Black Americans has surged to 7.2%, the highest level since October 2021, when the job market was still recovering from the pandemic.

The drop in employment is a warning sign for the labor market and threatens to unravel employment gains made by Black workers during and after the pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment is up significantly for college-educated and non-college-educated Black workers. This coincides with a general slowdown in the labor market that has locked many workers out of the job market for months. Black workers have borne the brunt of that downturn, according to economists, in a reflection of entrenched racial disparities.

Black workers are more likely to hold low-skilled and junior-level jobs than their white counterparts, making them more vulnerable to layoffs. They have long faced discrimination in the labor market that can become more pronounced when overall hiring slows, as it has in recent months.

Also, a recent increase in unemployment among Black college graduates points to the possible impact of federal job cuts. The federal workforce has a disproportionate share of Black workers.

“I am in the fight of my life now," said Kenya Jenkins, 52 years old, who has been actively looking for work since being laid off from her job as a contractor for the Department of Health and Human Services in December.

Jenkins, who has a master’s degree in human services public health, had to leave her apartment in Maryland as a result and move in with relatives in New Jersey. She said she still owes her former landlord $12,000 in rent.

Overall unemployment remains low, but with hiring slowed to a trickle, it is a labor market with little margin for error. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently indicated that the job market has cooled enough to potentially justify interest-rate cuts in September.

Bradford reviewing her résumé at her parents’ home.

Historically, Black workers often lose jobs at the front of a broader labor-market slowdown.

“It’s a canary in the coal mine for what may be coming," said Kenneth Couch, an economist at the University of Connecticut. The Labor Department is set to release August’s unemployment rate on Friday. The previous report showed employers added relatively few jobs in May, June and July.

Kirsten Bradford, 29, has struggled to replace the full-time communications job at a Dallas nonprofit that she lost in January. She said hundreds of applications for an array of jobs have yielded only scattered interviews and no hits.

She has been driving around Dallas, stopping at dozens of bank branches to shake hands and hand out her résumé, hoping to break into a banking career. The only job she has been able to land is helping customers pick out body sprays and bath bombs at a local Bath & Body Works, earning $14 an hour. She has also continued working for the nonprofit for just 20 hours a month.

Bradford and her son, 8, recently moved back in with her parents, and she has been fielding calls from collectors on her roughly $100,000 in student debt.

“Thinking I did everything right, thinking that every movement I made was for the future just kind of makes me feel so angry," said Bradford, who has a master’s degree in management from Southern Methodist University. “This isn’t how it’s supposed to be."

Bradford after visiting a bank as part of her job search.Errands for Bradford include picking up her son from school.

In 2023, the share of Black workers who were unemployed fell to 4.8%, the lowest level since the Labor Department began tracking such data in 1972. The gap between Black and white unemployment shrank to the lowest level on record that year, and Black workers for years saw higher wage gains. Labor shortages meant people could more easily find work, while some companies tried harder to diversify their workforce in the wake of demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020.

Companies that are pulling back from diversity initiatives in the midst of pressure from the Trump administration could push the Black unemployment rate further up in the future, said Valerie Wilson, a labor economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a think tank. “It definitely impacts people’s ability to gain employment," she said.

The unemployment rate for Black college graduates 25 years and older reached 5.3% in July, according to seasonally adjusted figures from Haver Analytics, based on Labor Department data. That was up from 3.9% in May and 2.7% in February. (Unlike the figures for overall unemployment, the Labor Department doesn’t adjust these figures for the typical seasonal swings that occur from month to month.)

The July rate was 1.7 percentage points higher than the unemployment rate for white workers with only a high-school diploma—the biggest gap since Labor Department records for this metric began 1992.

The effects are playing out around the country. At Goodwill of North Georgia, the number of Black people who for the first time ask for help finding work is up 41% over the past three months, compared with a 23% increase in the number of new white job seekers.

A rising number are college graduates, reflecting both laid-off government workers and college grads who can’t find entry-level jobs, said Jenny Taylor, vice president of career services. “That’s a new thing," Taylor said.

Black workers make up 18.7% of the federal civilian workforce, compared with around 13% of the overall workforce. That is partly because of robust antidiscrimination rules in federal hiring, and partly because the Washington, D.C., area has a large Black population, said Darrick Hamilton, chief economist at the AFL-CIO.

“For decades, government jobs have been a pathway to the middle class for Black Americans," said Caitlin Lewis, executive director of Work for America, a workforce development nonprofit that focuses on connecting people to jobs in state and local governments. “And one of the few places that offered pensions and protection from discrimination when the private sector had shut the door."

Her nonprofit has been busy since the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency swept into federal agencies this year. Many of the roles that were affected were back-office jobs in the areas of human resources and procurement disproportionately held by Black workers, Lewis said.

Yvonne Robertson says she is still being paid but expects she will need a new job after federal reductions.

The Trump administration recently said that it expects the federal workforce to shrink by 300,000 by December compared with January of this year.

Yvonne Robertson said she was one of around two dozen people of color in a General Services Administration invoice-auditing department who lost their jobs in March. She said she is still being paid while lawsuits play out in court, but is also hunting for a replacement job she expects she will need.

It has been challenging, the 56-year-old said.

“I’m looking at the competition," said Robertson. “I have two years of college. There are a lot of people who have master’s degrees."

Write to Konrad Putzier at konrad.putzier@wsj.com and Rachel Wolfe at rachel.wolfe@wsj.com