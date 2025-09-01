Black Americans are losing jobs in a warning for the economy

In 2023, the share of Black workers who were unemployed fell to 4.8%, the lowest level since the Labor Department began tracking such data in 1972. The gap between Black and white unemployment shrank to the lowest level on record that year, and Black workers for years saw higher wage gains. Labor shortages meant people could more easily find work, while some companies tried harder to diversify their workforce in the wake of demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd by police in 2020.