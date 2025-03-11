BlackRock becomes a power player in global shipping—with help from Trump
Jack Pitcher , Costas Paris , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Mar 2025, 09:57 AM IST
SummaryLarry Fink’s clout is on display with a $23 billion deal for ports in Panama and beyond.
Trump hailed BlackRock’s deal as the beginning of America’s effort to take back the Panama Canal.
