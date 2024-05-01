Blinken arrives in Israel—and finds a stronger Netanyahu
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST
SummaryThe Biden administration, rocked by protests at U.S. college campuses, needs the Israeli leader to deliver a halt in the fighting.
TEL AVIV—Secretary of State Antony Blinken is beginning a visit to Israel to press for a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip, and finding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a stronger position and less susceptible to pressure than he was several weeks ago.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less