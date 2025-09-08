BMW and Mercedes take on Tesla with new luxury SUVs
Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Sept 2025, 11:48 am IST
Summary
Electric versions of the luxury brands’ bestsellers represent Europe’s boldest efforts yet to catch up with U.S. and Chinese technology.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tesla’s Model Y was a game-changer in the auto industry, blowing away fusty old manufacturers to become the bestselling vehicle globally. Now the world’s top luxury car brands are fighting back.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story