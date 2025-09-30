Boeing has started working on a 737 MAX replacement
Benjamin Katz , Drew FitzGerald , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Sept 2025, 07:04 am IST
While CEO Kelly Ortberg has stressed focusing on fixing quality and financial concerns, a new narrow-body plane remains in development.
Boeing is planning a new single-aisle airplane that would succeed the 737 MAX, according to people familiar with the matter, a long-term bid to recover business lost to rival Airbus during its series of safety and quality problems.
