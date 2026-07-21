Bond market’s yields have a chilling message for stocks

Stocks are rebounding from last week’s tech-driven sell-off, but investors should heed a warning from the bond market that stocks remain overpriced.
Yields on long-term government Treasuries have risen while the profits generated by S&P 500 companies relative to their prices haven’t kept pace. The result is the so-called equity risk premium—the extra return investors expect for holding risky stocks over safe bonds—is getting compressed.
For most of 2026, the premium has been negative. When comparing the latest 4.95% earnings yield of the S&P 500 with the 5.0685% yield on the 30-year Treasury, the value of -0.1185 percentage points on Friday is higher than only 6.4% of the trading days since July 2007.
When compared with the 10-year Treasury’s yield, stocks offered a positive but meager equity risk premium of 0.2654 percentage points last week. Less than 5% of days since July 2007 have had a worst equity premium.