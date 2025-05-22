Bond yields are jumping. That’s a problem for the stocks.

The stock market could turn bearish if the 10-year yield keeps climbing.
The 10-year Treasury yield better not break above 4.5%—or else. Or else the stock market won’t have anywhere to go but down.
The yield is 4.57%, up from a low of 4% in early April. The catalyst came late last week: Moody’s downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating to Aa1 from AAA because of the growing federal deficit, projected to be $1.9 trillion this fiscal year, and increasing interest payments.
Even before the jump, the yield was having trouble moving below 4% because of worries that inflation could be pushed higher by the Trump tariffs.
Now, with the double whammy of Moody’s downgrade and tariffs, the market is concerned that the yield will remain high for a while.
The level right now is about where buyers have come in over the past few years to drive the bond’s price higher and yield lower. If those buyers don’t show up this time, it probably signals that something is changing. Maybe it’s higher inflation driven by tariffs or government spending, or both—forcing bond investors to demand even higher yields.
A break above 4.5% puts 5%—a level touched a couple of times in the past few years—within reach. That puts Wall Street on edge.
Until now, a higher yield hasn’t been a problem. Markets had been confident the yield won’t break above 4.5%. They assumed it can hover around 4%—or even lower— so if corporate earnings keep growing, stocks can keep going up.
That’s why the S&P 500, at just over 5900, remains 19% above its early April closing low for the year, and not far below its record close of 6144. But when the 10-year crosses above 4.5%, the stock market has to confront higher yields.
“The 10-year yield has continued to hover around 4.50%, which has been an important level for equity market valuation over the last 2 years," writes Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist. “Our work shows that initial upside breaks through this level have tended to coincide with modest valuation compression."
Valuation compression is Wall Street parlance for a lower price/earnings multiple. The index currently trades at 21.8 times analysts’ expected earnings, in aggregate, for companies on the index. That’s closer to the high end of the range for the past three years.
But higher yields make the returns on relatively safe Treasuries look more attractive, keeping investors from buying the riskier stocks and, in turn, lowering the P/E multiple. Since early 2024, when the 10-year yield broke above 4.5%, the S&P 500’s multiple has fallen to between 19.5 times and 21 times, according to Morgan Stanley.
If the multiple would fall to 19.5 times, the index would drop about 11% to just under 5300.
Another way to look at bonds versus stocks is through the lens of the equity market’s earnings yield, which more directly illustrates how much return investors can reasonably expect from stocks.
The current 21.8 times multiple means for every $21.80 that investors pay to own a portion of the S&P 500, they receive $1 of earnings for the coming year—a 4.6% yield. That’s barely above the return on government bonds and hardly enough compensation for taking the risk of buying stocks.
In the past, investors have tended to demand closer to three percentage points of additional yield for stocks—on average, Morgan Stanley’s data show. Since the early 2000s, the current gap of just under one percentage point is about as low as it goes. It almost always rises from there because sellers come in to knock down stock prices because the returns just aren’t high enough.
So, keep an eye on that 10-year yield. And know that if it doesn’t inch lower, the stock market will probably tumble.
