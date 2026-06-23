Bonds are heeding Warsh’s hawkish tone and making it harder for the stock market

Treasury yields are moving higher amid U.S-Iran peace progress and lower oil prices.

Martin Baccardax( with inputs from Barrons)
Updated23 Jun 2026, 06:52 AM IST
Treasury yields are moving higher amid U.S-Iran peace progress and lower oil prices.
Treasury yields are moving higher amid U.S-Iran peace progress and lower oil prices.

Bond markets were flying solo in Monday’s session, with yields rising notably despite reports of progress in the latest round of U.S.-Iran talks, overnight highs in Asia stocks, and another move lower in global crude prices.

The moves suggested a reset for U.S. Treasury yields tied to the surprisingly hawkish tone established by new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh last week, who hinted toward near-term rate hikes to tame price pressures and break a long run of missed inflation targets.

“We recognize that inflation has been running well ahead of the Fed’s long-stated inflation goal of 2% that’s been going on for more than five years,” Warsh told reporters in Washington last week after his first press event as Fed chairman.

Bond Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGlobalBonds are heeding Warsh’s hawkish tone and making it harder for the stock market
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.