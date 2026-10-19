Bonds are plowing past inflation risks as AI trade weakens. How long will that last?

U.S. Treasury bonds held steady early Monday with 10-year notes trading near the lowest levels in just over a month as investors parsed the drivers behind the strongest rally in more than a year and its ties to the selloff in the tech sector.
The bond market plowed through faster-than-expected inflation data last week, including the highest CPI reading since May, as well as overall deficit figures that showed the biggest budget shortfall since 2021, to lop more than 17 basis points from benchmark 10-year notes and take them to a late September low of 5.08% by the close of trading Friday.