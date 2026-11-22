Baby boomers have transformed every demographic they aged into. Now they are trying to redefine old age.
This year, the oldest boomers are turning 80 and the youngest ones will be eligible to claim Social Security. They are living longer. They are more educated than prior generations and many of them are well-off.
This group of 76 million babies born between 1946 and 1964 is a massive generation. They grew up in an era of post-World War II prosperity and upward mobility, against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Era and President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. As adults, they changed societal norms by living in dual-income households, getting divorced, traveling the world, and investing in the stock market en masse.