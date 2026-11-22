Baby boomers have transformed every demographic they aged into. Now they are trying to redefine old age.
Baby boomers have transformed every demographic they aged into. Now they are trying to redefine old age.
This year, the oldest boomers are turning 80 and the youngest ones will be eligible to claim Social Security. They are living longer. They are more educated than prior generations and many of them are well-off.
This year, the oldest boomers are turning 80 and the youngest ones will be eligible to claim Social Security. They are living longer. They are more educated than prior generations and many of them are well-off.
This group of 76 million babies born between 1946 and 1964 is a massive generation. They grew up in an era of post-World War II prosperity and upward mobility, against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Era and President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. As adults, they changed societal norms by living in dual-income households, getting divorced, traveling the world, and investing in the stock market en masse.
Their sheer numbers and affluence mean they are bringing a different approach to their later years, along with bigger expectations. Their parents, children of the Depression, were often content to live modestly in retirement. Instead, the boomers are seeking adventure, meaning and longevity—and they have become the center of gravity in America’s economy.
“Boomers have got the power and the muscle and the attitude to totally reshape aging,” said Ken Dychtwald, who advises companies on older consumers.
Julie Wilcox married at 21 and raised two daughters in suburban Minneapolis. Years later, after getting divorced at 48, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She started traveling abroad more, visiting India, France and the Palestinian territories.
Wilcox, now 72 years old, this year moved from rural Virginia to Uruguay, where one of her daughters lives. Her second husband, William McGinnis, who is 81 and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, joined her. Wilcox expects to find cheaper healthcare and restaurant meals in South America and is excited to learn about the local culture. She isn’t sure when they will return to the U.S.
“Some people are slowing down, I just haven’t figured out how to do that. I think I’ve actually sped up,” she said.
Wealth boom
People used to get significantly poorer as they got older. They stopped working and spent down their savings to cover expenses. That isn’t the case anymore.
Many people are holding on to their wealth or even getting richer as they age, thanks to a stock market that has mostly boomed in recent years, rising home prices and inheritances from their own parents. Boomers currently hold more than $97 trillion in wealth, according to the Federal Reserve, more than twice as much as the next-richest generation, Gen X.
Back in 1983, wealth for a family headed by someone 75 and older was about the same as the average family of any age group, according to research by New York University economist Edward Wolff. By 2025, families headed by people 75 and older were richer than any other age group, with a net worth around 1.6 times the typical family. This older group was the only age group that had seen an increase in relative wealth since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Ed Yardeni, head of advisory firm Yardeni Research, thinks boomers’ wealth is the driving force in the economy. It explains why consumer spending keeps going strong even though people feel bad about the economy and are saving very little, he said. Older Americans also are subsidizing their children’s and grandchildren’s economic activity by giving them money.
“The baby boomers have so much wealth that to them, prices just don’t matter that much,” Yardeni said.
Not all boomers are rich, and their perceived good fortune breaks down on income lines. More than 60% of upper-income people aged 65 or older said they were aging extremely or very well, compared with 39% of lower-income people, according to a 2025 Pew survey.
Retirees are spending big on travel. Viking Holdings, which operates high-end cruises for older travelers, can hardly add ships fast enough. Dry rivers, wars and bad economic news won’t keep their passengers from taking their trips, which feature educational lectures and no children. “If they want to go somewhere, they’re going to travel,” said Viking Chief Executive Leah Talactac.
Boomers are also the dominant force in the housing market. Rather than downsizing, many of them are staying put in their big homes and even moving to bigger properties.
David Humphries and Sean McHugh live in a five-bedroom, five-bath home in North Hampton, N.H. They bought it in 2020, when they were in their late 50s. At first, the married couple worried it would be too big, but they have filled it with a robust antiques collection and frequent visitors. They don’t plan on ever giving up their 3% mortgage rate.
Humphries’ father worked as a tool-and-die maker in a factory, and by the time he retired, was disabled. After nearly a decade in the military, Humphries eventually started a company selling high-end home entertainment, lighting and window treatments. He has also invested in stocks, including Nvidia, the chip maker whose shares are up roughly fourfold in the past five years.
Humphries is planning to retire just before his 65th birthday in January, at which point he hopes to volunteer to give historic tours. The couple also has a trip to Antarctica booked for January and rented a home in Anguilla for the month of February. “Somebody like me never retires like my parents did,” he said.
Overall, boomers are living longer than their parents did. The average 65-year-old can expect to live nearly 20 more years, according to 2024 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That is about two years longer than a person that age was expected to live in 2000.
Christopher Hickey, who is 63, remembers the older residents of Biddeford, Maine, when he was growing up in the mill town. Many of them were smokers and were worn from years of physical labor. “They didn’t age well,” Hickey said.
Hickey, who now lives in Alexandria, Va., retired as a government maritime-intelligence expert and still works about 10 hours a week as a consultant. He participates in track-and-field competitions for older people, a hobby that entails an hour or two of exercise a day. He is currently the sixth-fastest long hurdler in his age group.
He keeps up with preventive doctors’ appointments, avoids eating much red meat and recently started taking creatine to improve athletic performance. Hickey usually spends a few thousand dollars a year traveling to competitions. “Investing in my body will allow me to age better,” he said.
Many of his contemporaries have the same attitude. In 2022, 45% of Americans 65 and older said they exercised for at least 150 minutes a week, up from 27% in 2007, according to a Stanford Center on Longevity analysis of government data.
Pressure to age well
Even with the overall wealth gains, the typical boomer lives on a relatively modest income. The average boomer household earned about $84,000 a year in 2024, compared with about $145,000 for a Gen X household, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many are living off Social Security and retirement savings.
Not everyone is living a lifestyle of aspiration; a fixed income doesn’t always go far in a world where prices have gone up nearly 30% in the last six years. Boomers are less likely than their parents to have a pension, so even though their 401(k)s might be doing great, that could change with a market downturn. They have been getting a taste of that with stock market turbulence in recent weeks.
Financial freedom can often lead to a heightened sense of urgency. “What 70 could look like has really changed. That puts a lot of pressure on people,” said Monika Downey, an Arizona therapist who works with older people. Her clients see their peers posting Facebook photos traveling the world and staying active.
And often, living much longer isn’t so straightforward. Downey remembers a client who was over 100 years old, mentally sharp and still driving. When she told him how amazing he seemed to her, he rattled off the challenges of his age. He had outlived three wives and his adult children and had to keep rebuilding his social circle when friends died.
Downey said that when health issues do pop up, her clients are often unprepared.
Yvette and Lloyd Waters of Elko, Nev., bought a camper van in 2015 and planned to travel the country in it when they retired. A few months later, he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer. They wound up sleeping in the camper in Salt Lake City while he got treatment at a hospital there. He died a year after diagnosis.
Three months after that, Yvette was diagnosed with breast cancer. “Anything I was thinking about I might want to do as a widow kind of went ‘poof’ out the window,” Waters, now 70, said. She is in remission after the cancer returned a second time but has side effects from the treatments.
Waters brings in about $65,000 to $70,000 a year from Social Security and retirement accounts. Her travel is limited to visiting her children and grandchildren across the country. If Lloyd was still alive, “we would have been doing some things very differently,” she said.
Still, many boomers are hopeful their older years can be some of their best ones yet.
For Cathy and Tom Robillard, travel has become the top spending priority. After raising four children in a Dayton, Ohio, suburb on government salaries, the couple, now 65 and 63, respectively, started traveling voraciously in their 50s. To date, they have visited Australia, New Zealand, Greece and Turkey, among other places. Both are still working, Cathy as a paralegal and Tom as a city planner.
This summer, the couple spent two weeks and roughly $7,000 on a trip to Switzerland and Italy. They did a four-day hut-to-hut hike in Switzerland where they walked 6 to 8 miles each day at altitudes of up to 8,000 feet. They also got a private tour of Milan’s Duomo cathedral.
“This is our time,” Cathy said. “This, to me, is the prime of life.”
This story is part of a WSJ series on aging. A new piece will publish each day through Dec. 1.
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Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at Rachel.Ensign@wsj.com and Annie Ng at annie.ng@wsj.com