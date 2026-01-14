BP warns of weak oil trading, flags up to $5 billion impairment in low-carbon division
Summary
The energy company joins British peer Shell in warning that weak fourth-quarter oil-trading performance would drag on earnings.
BP warned its oil-trading performance would be weak and flagged an up to $5 billion impairment in its gas and low-carbon energy segment.
