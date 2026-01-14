Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Global / BP warns of weak oil trading, flags up to $5 billion impairment in low-carbon division

BP warns of weak oil trading, flags up to $5 billion impairment in low-carbon division

Adam Whittaker , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal

The energy company joins British peer Shell in warning that weak fourth-quarter oil-trading performance would drag on earnings.

A BP logo is reflected in a car window at a petrol station in London
Gift this article

BP warned its oil-trading performance would be weak and flagged an up to $5 billion impairment in its gas and low-carbon energy segment.

BP warned its oil-trading performance would be weak and flagged an up to $5 billion impairment in its gas and low-carbon energy segment.

The London-based energy company joined British peer Shell which also warned last week that a weak fourth-quarter oil-trading performance would drag on earnings.

The London-based energy company joined British peer Shell which also warned last week that a weak fourth-quarter oil-trading performance would drag on earnings.

BP said it expects to book a $4 billion to $5 billion impairment, which is primarily due to a write-down in its gas and low-carbon energy segment.

The company is however continuing to make progress cutting net debt as part of a turnaround designed to strengthen the balance sheet and boost shareholder valuations.

Net debt at the end of the quarter is expected to be in the range of $22 billion to $23 billion compared with $26.1 billion at the end of the third quarter, it said.

Write to Adam Whittaker at adam.whittaker@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.