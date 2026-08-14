When the fine-jewelry company Brilliant Earth posted a job ad looking for a “Reddit strategy manager,” tasked with shaping how the brand shows up in conversation “that cascades across search engines, LLMs, and customer decision-making,” an alarm went off at r/jewelry.
Brands Suddenly Care About Reddit. Redditors Don’t Return the Feeling.
SummaryReddit has moved from marketers’ periphery to the core as they try to influence large language models and consumer choices.
When the fine-jewelry company Brilliant Earth posted a job ad looking for a “Reddit strategy manager,” tasked with shaping how the brand shows up in conversation “that cascades across search engines, LLMs, and customer decision-making,” an alarm went off at r/jewelry.
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