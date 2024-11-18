Brazil courts China as its Musk feud erupts again

The re-election of Donald Trump on November 5th has rather overshadowed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s big bash. Lula, as Brazil’s president is known, will host the G20 leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18th and 19th. Heads of state from 19 of the world’s largest economies, as well as the European and African Unions, will convene to talk shop. Lula has three main goals for the summit: the creation of a global alliance to reduce hunger and poverty; an agreement to reform global institutions like the IMF and the UN; and increases in countries’ financial commitments to combat climate change. He also wants to whip up support for a global tax on billionaires. The United States’ lame-duck president Joe Biden, who will attend the summit, may support some of these ideas. Mr Trump, the most powerful person in the world for the next four years, does not.